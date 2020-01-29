Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 15,355,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,979,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.