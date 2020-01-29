Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Alector has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,442,435. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alector by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alector by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

