Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.42 and a 1 year high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

