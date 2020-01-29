Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,186. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

