Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

