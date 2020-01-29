AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. AFLAC reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFLAC.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in AFLAC by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 611.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after buying an additional 2,907,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $52.38. 1,541,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

