Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 690,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.15.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

