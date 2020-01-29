Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.99. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 3,602,145 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.