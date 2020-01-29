Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 496,288 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 4,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,610. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,297.00, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

