Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 4,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,610. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,297.00, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.
Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Disposal Services
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.
