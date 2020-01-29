ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.58. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

