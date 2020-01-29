Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.96. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 2,055,069 shares.

Specifically, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

