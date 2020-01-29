Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 13.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was up 13.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 2,717,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 926,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accuray by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $349.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

