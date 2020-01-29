Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ACN traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.24. 1,810,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,271. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average of $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52 week low of $151.11 and a 52 week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

