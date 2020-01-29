Acceleron Pharma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

