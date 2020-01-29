Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

