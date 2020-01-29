Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

PPLT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.06. 94,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

