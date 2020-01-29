$737.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $737.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.20 million. Allegion posted sales of $702.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 554,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19. Allegion has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock worth $3,815,894 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Allegion by 49.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

