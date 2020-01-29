$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $7.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the highest is $8.04 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $33.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.07 billion to $35.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

EPD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,069. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

