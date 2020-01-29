$550.44 Million in Sales Expected for Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) will announce $550.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $601.68 million. Crossamerica Partners posted sales of $547.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crossamerica Partners.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 34,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,315. The firm has a market cap of $654.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. Crossamerica Partners has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,909.09%.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.