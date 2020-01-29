53,639 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 205,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

