$53.21 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $53.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.67 million and the lowest is $51.86 million. Radius Health posted sales of $34.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $172.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $172.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.27 million, with estimates ranging from $232.74 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Radius Health by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 434,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,711. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $870.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

