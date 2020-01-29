5,164 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

