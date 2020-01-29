5,084 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in BP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,551,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.