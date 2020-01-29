$482.64 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to post sales of $482.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.20 million to $485.45 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $452.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OUT opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.