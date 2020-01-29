4,050 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $54,543,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 54.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kellogg by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

