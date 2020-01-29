3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,594,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

MMM stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.00. 5,011,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

