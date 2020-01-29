3,000 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $290.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day moving average is $278.61. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.