2,911,500 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,911,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,903,000. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 110.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,898 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

