26,593 Shares in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 297,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 190,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst alerts:

GGN stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.