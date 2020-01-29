2,507 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 76,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.