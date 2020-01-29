2,455 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after buying an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

