24,005 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

