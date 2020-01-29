23 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 45.6% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 43.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $53,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Markel by 179.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $9.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,178.90. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,437. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,144.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total transaction of $586,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,771.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,087. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

