2,058 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in Walmart by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 635,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.90. 287,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

