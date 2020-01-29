17,620 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,707,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,034,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after buying an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.