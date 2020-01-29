1,748 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.10. 116,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $241.27 and a 52-week high of $305.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average of $280.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

