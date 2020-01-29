$149.21 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to report $149.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the lowest is $148.80 million. New Relic reported sales of $124.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $590.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $697.66 million, with estimates ranging from $682.53 million to $715.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 345,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

