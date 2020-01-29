$108.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $108.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $109.55 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $104.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $448.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.99 million to $449.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $499.94 million, with estimates ranging from $492.61 million to $508.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

