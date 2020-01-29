1,000 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $222.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,164,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day moving average of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

