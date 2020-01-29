-$1.94 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to report earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($8.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.05) to ($5.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,485. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $119,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.