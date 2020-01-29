$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 241,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

