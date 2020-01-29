$1.15 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 838,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,862. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

