$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,492. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,514 shares of company stock worth $71,953,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

