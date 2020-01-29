$0.39 EPS Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.45. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 317,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $306.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.