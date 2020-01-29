$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 129,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,286,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 111,634 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 749,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

