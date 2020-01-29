$0.16 EPS Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Meet Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meet Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,120. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

