-$0.16 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 307,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,873 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAXR traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,113,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,059. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
