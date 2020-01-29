-$0.16 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 307,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,873 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,113,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,059. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

