-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

NYSE:ARPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 316,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.25.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

