Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,882 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after acquiring an additional 828,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 730,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,408,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,329,000 after acquiring an additional 267,199 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 128,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

