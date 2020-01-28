Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Allegion by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $130.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $2,068,902.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,503 shares of company stock worth $4,977,194. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

